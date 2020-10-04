Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli; all you need to know about your favourite contestants

Bigg Boss fans can finally rejoice. The wait is finally over. The 14th season of the controversial reality TV show has finally returned on your television screens! Starting this Saturday, some of the popular and unknown faces will be locking themselves in the grand-and-speculator Bigg Boss house providing us our daily dose of entertainment.

Putting a brake on the audience's curiosity, let's throw light on the contestants who are now been locked inside the house under the watchful eyes of Bigg Boss.

Jasmin Bhasin



Jasmin Bhasin

Best known for her role in Naagin 4, Jasmin Bhasin made her Television debut with the Zee TV show Tashan-E-Ishq. She played the lead character Twinkle Taneja. After Tashan-e-Ishq, Jasmin Bhasin featured in Dil Se Dil Tak. She played Teni, a bar dancer by profession, who becomes a surrogate mother, in order to fulfil her dream of going to America. Jasmin won accolades for the role and gained more recognition. She was last seen showing her adventurous side in Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Jaan Kumar Sanu



Jaan Kumar Sanu

Son of legendary singer, Kumar Sanu, Jaan Kumar Sanu is the next popular face to lock himself in the house of Bigg Boss 14. Jaan was the only person to be revealed as a contestant before the premiere. He even got guidance from Sidharth, who won the previous season of the show. “You need to be yourself, be real, stand for anything you feel is right and you need to voice yourself,” Sidharth told Jaan.

Rubina Dilaik



Rubina Dilaik

Remember Radhika from Chotti Bahu? That's Rubina Dilaik, now a Bigg Boss 14 contestant. The 33-year-old actress has been a part of several television shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina married her Shakti co-star Abhinav Shukla in 2018 in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Shimla.

Abhinav Shukla



Abhinav Shukla

In case if you felt that Rubina would miss her beau while locked up inside the house, we apologise to you. The makers have taken great care of that department by introducing Abhinav Shukla as their next contestant. Rubina-Abhinav are the only couples who managed to gain entry into the lavish Bigg Boss house.

Eijaz Khan



Eijaz Khan

The actor is known for his roles in Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. He was last seen on TV in Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey. Now, he is all set to witness a new adventure in Bigg Boss.

Pavitra Punia



Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia is another ex-Splitsvilla fame. The Splitsvilla 3 contestant is now all set to enter the Bigg Boss house. This isn't the first year, we see a good lot of Splitsvilla contestants. Remember Paras Chhabra? The last season's finalist was the winner of Splisvilla 5. For the unversed, Pavitra has starred in a number of shows such as Love U Zindagi, Honge Judaa Naa Hum and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Rahul Vaidya



Rahul Vaidya

Yes, you have heard it correct. Rahul Vaidya, the man who broke many hearts on the finale night of Indian Idol 1. The singing reality show's second runner up is all set to charm his fan with his antics inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. He was also a part of reality shows such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla.

Nikki Tamboli



Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli is a well-known face in Tamil movies. She has acted in several movies down south, some of them including Kanchana 3 and Thippara Meesam. She is now all set to get locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

Sara Gurpal



Sara Gurpal

Punjabi entertainment industry contributed a lot to the last season's success giving us some cute-and-amazing contestants like Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Himanshi Khurana. It's no surprise that the makers wants to continue the same pattern. Here's introducing another Punjabi heartthrob Sara Gurpal. The Miss Chandigarh 2012 is a popular face in the North Indian state and is now geared up to make lots of new fans with her entry in Bigg Boss 14.

Nishant Singh Malkani



Nishant Singh Malkani

Nishant Singh Malkhani had become a household name by playing the lead role of Akshat "AJ" Jindal's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. However, his sudden decision to quit the show shocked his fans. Now, we know the reason. Welcome to the house, Nishant Singh Malkani. We are sure you will enjoy a lot!

Shehzad Deol



Shehzad Deol

Deol was the contestant of the show Ace of Space, whose creator Vikas Singh was a part of last season as a wild-card entrant. He was one the finalists on Ace of Space Season 1. He has worked in the Punjabi film industry.

Focusing on the campaign of the season - 'Ab paltega scene, kyunki Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawab', the makers plans to go heavy on the digital front. From introducing a microsite featuring a wall of Bigg Boss memes and a UGC music video-based never seen before house reveal, it is going to be a delightful experience for the Bigg Boss fans.

While Salman Khan will flag off this exciting voyage, the contestants will have to put their best foot forward as the destination will be closer than ever before. The newest season of Bigg Boss will pack a punch with an all celebrity season raising the bar of excitement right from the beginning.

With drama being whipped up at every step of the season, the viewers can surely expect a lot of fun and excitement.

