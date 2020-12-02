Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik reveals how she combats being constantly misjudged by other housemates

With fights galore, it’s easy from misunderstandings to escalate into full-blown feuds in the Bigg Boss house. With their strong personalities and headstrong attitude, Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan feel they are constantly misjudged by other housemates, causing unnecessary animosity and friction in the house. In this Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, we see them discussing how they deal with this conflict.

In a frank discussion with Kavita, Eijaz brought up his point, stating, "Sometimes, we have to vocalise our good deeds. Unfortunately, sometimes it backfires. People think that I am asking for validation of my good deeds."

Speaking to Eijaz, Kavita said, "I don't seek validation from anyone. I try to explain my thoughts, but people take it the other way. Which is why, I always talk about my good deeds. For me it's very important that people know who am I".

To this Eijaz said, "Correct me if I'm wrong, but sometimes you go overboard on any issue, and your explaination sounds like clarifcation."

Kaushik retorted that, "Correct. That's what I am trying to convey. Here you have to give explaination. If you don't do that, people think you are wrong."

While fights are certainly inevitable in the Bigg boss house, do you think Kavita method of keeping the peace will work out long term? Catch all the latest gossip and more on Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot.

