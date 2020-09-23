Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik to be a part of Salman Khan show? The actress clarifies

Kavita Kaushik on Tuesday rubbished speculations that she is set to be a housemate in the upcoming season 14 of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss. Kavita posted her clarification on Twitter, with the link of a report that stated she is "likely to be a part" of "Bigg Boss 14".

"False! Like most news nowadays," reacted Kavita in her tweet.

False! Like most news nowadays ðÂ¤ª https://t.co/qfBAfP96CE — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) September 22, 2020

In a separate tweet, she posted a link of another report that read: "FIR star is all set to enter Bigg Boss house. She will shoot her introduction and dance performance today". Kavita had a caustic retort: "Hilarious! Mujhe hi nahi pata mai aaj dance kar rahi hu (even I didn't know I'm dancing today)."

Hilarious! Mujhe hi nahi pata mai aaj dance kar rahi hu ðÂ¤£ https://t.co/f83nJ6jIGB — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) September 22, 2020

"Bigg Boss" 14 is all set to launch in October.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever