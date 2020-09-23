Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik to be a part of Salman Khan show? The actress clarifies
Kavita Kaushik rubbished speculations that she is set to be a housemate in the upcoming season 14 of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss
Kavita Kaushik on Tuesday rubbished speculations that she is set to be a housemate in the upcoming season 14 of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss. Kavita posted her clarification on Twitter, with the link of a report that stated she is "likely to be a part" of "Bigg Boss 14".
"False! Like most news nowadays," reacted Kavita in her tweet.
False! Like most news nowadays ðÂ¤ª https://t.co/qfBAfP96CE— Kavita (@Iamkavitak) September 22, 2020
In a separate tweet, she posted a link of another report that read: "FIR star is all set to enter Bigg Boss house. She will shoot her introduction and dance performance today". Kavita had a caustic retort: "Hilarious! Mujhe hi nahi pata mai aaj dance kar rahi hu (even I didn't know I'm dancing today)."
Hilarious! Mujhe hi nahi pata mai aaj dance kar rahi hu ðÂ¤£ https://t.co/f83nJ6jIGB— Kavita (@Iamkavitak) September 22, 2020
"Bigg Boss" 14 is all set to launch in October.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe