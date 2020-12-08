Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya exits, calls his stint 'nothing short of a dream'

After his voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 14, singer Rahul Vaidya has thanked fans for supporting him during his stint in the reality show. Rahul penned a note to express his gratitude through a statement. "To all my fans and well-wishers, this journey that I embarked upon has been nothing short of a dream," the note read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Vaidya (@rahulvaidyarkv)

"From the trends to all the messages I received... you all made me feel so loved. I'm so glad that I could entertain you all and seeing your response has made me realise how huge our fandom has become. Your relentless love, support and admiration has been overwhelming and I can't thank you all enough. Big love and blessings to you all," he added.

The singer ended the note by signing off as, "Aapka Rahul Vaidya."

During his stint in the show, Rahul showcased his singing talent, as well as personality. He was mostly in news for his fights with Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik.

