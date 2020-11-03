Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya takes a stand for himself, proves he makes his own decisions

It's a dog eat dog world in the Bigg Boss 14 house, and Rahul Vaidya proved that he has what it takes to make it on his own in the fierce game. When close friends Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli tried to give him some advice, Rahul revealed that he marches to his own beat and wants to play his own game. In a Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, we witness Rahul's strong stance towards his attitude in the game.

While having a discussion with Rahul, Jaan and Nikki attempt to give him a word advice. Jaan tells Rahul, "Can I say something to you? Try to filter out things a little bit." However, Rahul has a mind of his own, stating, "Won't do it, please don't tell me Jaan. When people ask someone what to do and what not to do, I don't find that right. I should filter myself? If I had to, why would I be here? I would've sat at home."

He added, "This show is all about speaking your heart out. You'll be told if you're wrong, and I've been told when I've been wrong and when I've been right."

Rahul has showed us all his mindset in the game of Bigg Boss 14. Do you think this is work in his favour? Tune in to Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot to catch all the exclusive gossip!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news