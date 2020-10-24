Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik recalls the time she sneakily scored her first audition

We love listening to personal stories from our favourite Bigg Boss contestants. Fan favourite Rubina has made it big as one of the most popular actresses on Indian television. In this Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, she told the hilarious, awkward and exciting story of how she started her career in the TV industry.

Lounging around with Jasmine, Rubina recalled how she managed to score brilliantly in her exams and sneakily manage to go for an audition. She said, "I had to do 17 retakes during my first take. I went to Chandigarh for the audition. I had won Miss North India that time and my sister told me that a production house from Bombay had come to take auditions here. I asked her if she was mad, as it was my English exam the next day. I told her no, I'd get a lot of scolding. But we gave the audition and took a bus to Shimla from there. I didn't know anything; I was studying the script like a question paper. I read the entire page in one go. They briefed me and asked me to prepare."

The story took a turn when she explained how she found out she got the part. Rubina said, "10-15 days later, my landline kept getting calls. Mummy would ask me after school every day if I'd given someone the home phone number. We got scared. We used to get a lot of prank calls that time. Then 15 days later, my dad got a call on his phone. Since we weren't responding on the landline, these guys called the organisers of Miss North India. They contacted my father and told him they wanted me to work with them. My exams were over by then. Papa spoke to them and they told him that we'd have to come to Bombay."

We loved listening to this adorable story of how Rubina got her big break. Catch many such stories only one Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot!

