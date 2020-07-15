Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan to return for the reality show in September?

Bigg Boss fans can finally rejoice. The controversial reality TV show will soon be returning to your television screens! Reports suggest that Salman Khan will return for another season of Bigg Boss come September this year.

A source close to the development revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "Yes, Salman is on board and the show kicks off in two months. We have started talking to prospective participants, among them are popular television actors, Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma, and Shekhar Suman's actor-son Adhyayan, and are hopeful they will come on board."

Salman Khan has hosted the popular reality show since season four, and the show's popularity has only grown over all the seasons. Now, in its 14th run, Bigg Boss has become synonymous with Salman Khan and vice-versa.

Season 13 of Bigg Boss was won by TV star Sidharth Shukla, while the runner-up was model Asim Riaz. Speaking of actor Vivian Dsena, who has apparently been approached for season 14, he's known for his roles in shows like Kasamh Se, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Nia Sharma, on the other hand, is popular for her role in Ekta Kapoor'sNaagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Jamai Raja, and Ishq Mein Marjawan, among other shows. Adhyayan Suman is known for his films Raaz – The Mystery Continues, Himmatwala, Ishq Click, etc.

