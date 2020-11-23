Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ekta Kapoor's revenge game sparks off a battle

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have always been a highlight in Bigg Boss. Salman Khan is on top of his game as he interacts with the contestants and sets things on the right track. Joining him this weekend was Ekta Kapoor.

The very first activity given to the firebrand Kavita who has to put a red stamp on the faces of those contestants who she felt do not deserve to be competing with her! As captain, Kavita first chooses Aly and brands him with the stamp. Next up is Jasmin, who changes the game and imitate Kavita as she describes why Jasmin isn't fit to compete with her. Her mimicry lits a smile on everyone's faces and even Salman compliments her for it!

Next up, Ekta joins Salman and gives the housemates a hilarious activity. She asks them to imitate their fellow housemates and everyone is in splits about this activity! Kavita is made to act like Eijaz while Rubina has to act like Pavitra. Everyone, including Eijaz and Pavitra themselves are seen laughing at the hilarious act that Kavita and Rubina put up! Next is Nikki acting as Jasmin and Eijaz acting as Abhinav which makes for some really hilarious situations. In fact, Salman himself mimics Pavitra and the housemates and Ekta are all in splits!

They say revenge is a dish best served cold. In the Bigg Boss House, it is being served in the same way with huge foam smeared palms! In the special Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ekta Kapoor makes a stylish entry and elevates the entertainment quotient in the house.

She gives the housemates a chance to extract revenge on their fellow contestants. The housemates are given huge fake hands on which they can spray foam and splash it across the face of those housemates whom they wish to seek revenge from.

Kavita is the first one to splash Aly and Jasmin's faces with the vengeful foam hands. She says the duo are behaving badly and creating negativity in the house. Aly on his part uses both his chances to extract revenge with foamy hands, on Kavita! Next up Eijaz, too, decides to use both his chances for revenge on Kavita, and their rivalry continues.

Ekta seems to be pleased and says that the emotions that the contestants are feeling are honest and they are playing the game accordingly.

Later, Bigg Boss asks a very pertinent question to the housemates about friendships. The housemates have to nominate four people who they believe are only making friends so that they can use them. Aly and Kavita have a mighty clash during this round and both accuse each other of not being real and using friendships to reach their means.

Master host Salman Khan next takes Rubina and Abhinav to the task. He says that Abhinav's actions in Bigg Boss make Rubina look bad. Salman also says that Abhinav always makes his own image safe while his wife Rubina is made to look as the baddie! Rubina, too agrees to the fact that somewhere, her husband Abhinav, is making her look weak. It's a highly emotional moment for the couple as they realize the differences that are there between them.

Will Kavita make more enemies than friends in the Bigg Boss House? How will Rubina and Abhinav deal with this crisis? Will their relation be able to withstand the constant challenges that Bigg Boss lobs at them?

Unlock entertainment, excitement, and drama with MPL Presents Bigg Boss Powered by Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste & TRESemmé, Beauty Partner Lotus Herbals, Beverage Partner B-Fizzv every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday- Sunday at 9:00 pm only on COLORS and watch before TV on Voot Select.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni reveals Pavitra Punia's game; Gauahar Khan thanks him

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news