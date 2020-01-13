Bigg Boss ex-contestant Arhaan Khan on Amrita Dhanoa's arrest in sex racket, her claims on being his ex

Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan had quite an adventurous ride in the BB house. The model-actor was hounded by controversies regarding his personal life, including a revelation by Salman Khan that Arhaan was married and has a child. This revelation took place in the presence of Arhaan Khan's current girlfriend, TV actress Rashami Desai. Obviously, all hell broke loose.

Now, the actor has found himself smack in the middle of another controversy revolving around alleged ex Amrita Dhanoa and her arrest in a sex racket. Dhanoa has claimed that she and Arhaan dated for a while and she also blamed him for her arrest. Arhaan Khan reacted to these allegations in an interview with ETimes, and said, "Yes, even I read somewhere that she is blaming me for her arrest. I mean I don't even know her, how can I get her arrested. I had cleared in the media during an interview that I don't know this girl (Amrita)."

The actor further expressed how despite his clarifications, a few publications still interviewed Amrita, which is how she got the chance to 'spread her lies'. In case you missed it, Amrita Dhanoa had created quite a furore with her allegations that Arhaan Khan was a liar and that he had borrowed five lakh from her when he was unemployed.

Said Arhaan, "I still stand on my ground that I don't know this girl and have never met her, how can I date her or be in a live-relationship (sic)." He further emphasised that this was all a ploy to garner publicity. "If I have taken money from her please ask her to show bank transactions and prove it. I am ready to give her Rs 5 crores if she can prove that I took money from her. Also, if I had dated her please ask her to show my pictures with her. She has not been able to give any proof. Bigg Boss is Asia's biggest reality show and I have seen this in past also where people have used someone's name for publicity."

Amrita Dhanoa, a struggling actress, was recently arrested in a sex racket in a five-star hotel in Goregaon, Mumbai. Dharnendra Kamble, senior inspector, Dindoshi police station said, "Two pimps Amrita Dhanoa, 32, and Richa Singh, 26, have been arrested and booked under sections 370 (3), 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4,5 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act."

Arhaan Khan is now out of the Bigg Boss 13 house and has since been rooting for girlfriend Rashami to win the coveted trophy.

