Bigg Boss ex-contestant and comedian Rajat Rawail joins Coolie No.1 cast

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "Working with my favourite Rajat"

Rajat Rawail and Varun Dhawan/picture courtesy: Varun Dhawan's Instagram account

Rajat Rawail, the ex-contestant of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, is known for his impressive role in Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan-starrer Bodyguard. Rajat has joined the cast of the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer, Coolie No.1. All elated, actor Varun took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "Working with my favourite Rajat." The actor also posted a photograph in which he can be seen sharing smiles. Take a look!

Rajat Rawal with Varun Dhawan/picture courtesy: Varun Dhawan's Instagram account

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan will be stepping into the shoes of Govinda, who featured in the original 1995 film, named by the same name. The 1995 Coolie No. 1 was directed by his father David. The director is on board to helm the remake as well. Whereas Sara Ali Khan will be filling in for Karisma Kapoor from the original.

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting in Bangkok with his co-star Sara Ali Khan. The actor is living his character of Kuwar Mahendra Pratap from the film. Director of the movie, David Dhawan said in an interview with IANS: "After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It's a new film. I've worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue."

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, he said: "Ever since I saw Aankhen, I wanted to work with David Dhawan. And when I happened to meet him, I signed him for a film without knowing what it would be. Initially, he thought of me as a kid and one day, called me out of the blue to ask if I had seen the Tamil film 'Chinna Mapillai', and that we should remake it. Whatever I have learnt about films over the years is because of Davidji."

Actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Jaaved Jaaferi will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the remake. On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the period drama, Kalank, which also featured Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, but the film didn't do well at the box office.

Earlier, Varun shared a video on Instagram where he was seen prepping for the film. In the video, the 'Judwaa 2' actor is seen getting a shave to step into the character of "Raju" for his upcoming feature. He has used different face filters on social media, ranging from a clown face to a dapper dude wearing a hat.

