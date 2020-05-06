Bigg Boss fame Sambhavna Seth rushed to the hospital for being unwell, friends express worry

Television actress Sambhavna Seth, who became a household name after Bigg Boss 2, was rushed to the hospital on May 4 for being unwell. The news was announced by her husband Avinash Dwivedi from the actress' Instagram account.

He wrote- "Hi Guys, Yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning..And now taking her to the hospital again..So there will be no vlog today. Regards Avinash Dwivedi." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial) onMay 4, 2020 at 11:16pm PDT

Moments after the post, comments from friends and colleagues from the television industry started pouring in that expressed concern and worry for the actress and her health. One of the first ones to comment was actor and singer Lizaa Malik, who wrote- "What happened" (sic) Next in line was Bollywood actress Meghna Naidu, who also wrote- "What happened?" (sic) Sonali Raut had this to say- "Ohhho...get well soon darling...godbless" (sic)

There were a lot more comments that followed! Kamya Panjabi also expressed her worry and commented- "Get well soon darling! Avinash hope nothing serious!" (sic) Anara Gupta wrote- "What happened to her ... vo thik hain ...???? Pls update about her" (sic). And Pakkhi Hegde commented- "???????? M worried" (sic)

More details about her health are awaited! Given the support of the industry people and the wishes that have been pouring in, we are assured she's going to be fit and fine, hale and hearty!

