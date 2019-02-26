Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan is dating choreographer Melvin Louis
Sana Khan and Melvin Louis have been sharing adorable pictures and videos of them on their social media handles. They are totally in love!
B-Town choreographer Melvin Louis and former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan are head over heels in love. The couple is in no mood to keep things under wraps.
The Jai Ho (2014) and Wajah Tum Ho (2016) actor was spotted at a recent awards gala where Louis was being honoured. She cheered the loudest for him. Jab pyaar kiya toh darna kya, they say.
The couple has even shot a video, dancing to the tunes of a romantic song:
View this post on Instagram
Adhura Lafz ♥ï¸ thoroughly loved this song so much that I made a full song video with the amazingly talented and very beautiful @sanakhaan21 ð¤ Dedicating this video to all the couples out there ♥ï¸ððTag them all in comments . . FULL VIDEO ON YOUTUBE ( LINK IS IN MY BIO ) . @timesmusichub @viacom18motionpictures @emmayentertainment @kytaproductions @b4umotionpictures @radhikaofficial @gauravvkchawla @nikkhiladvani @baazaarfilm @gaana.official . . FOLLOW : @melvinlouis #melvinlouis
And the last part of the song:
View this post on Instagram
Tag ♥ï¸ à¤à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤µà¤¨ ð¥ @sanakhaan21 âï¸ . . FOLLOW : @melvinlouis #melvinlouis
Check out some pictures of the new couple in B-town - Sana and Melvin:
View this post on Instagram
Hi rockstar ð Super duper happy for u ð¤ I knw how hard u have worked n how harder u working now n tht makes u so deserving in every possible way ð¥ U have made everyone proud frm people who believed n supported you to people who doubted you ð¥ This is just the beginning ab toh line lagni hai mere daaku ð U make us all so proud ðð¼ . . Ps: u looking super sexy ð¥ Thank u @seniorkothari for this pic ð This is so correct ð . . #melvinlouis #sanakhan #blessed #alhamdulillah #happyforyou
One more:
Well, just FYI, Melvin Louis is the one who grooved to the Lamberghini beats with Harleen Sethi:
