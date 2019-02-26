Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan is dating choreographer Melvin Louis

bollywood

Sana Khan and Melvin Louis have been sharing adorable pictures and videos of them on their social media handles. They are totally in love!

Melvin Louis and Sana Khan

B-Town choreographer Melvin Louis and former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan are head over heels in love. The couple is in no mood to keep things under wraps.

The Jai Ho (2014) and Wajah Tum Ho (2016) actor was spotted at a recent awards gala where Louis was being honoured. She cheered the loudest for him. Jab pyaar kiya toh darna kya, they say.

The couple has even shot a video, dancing to the tunes of a romantic song:

And the last part of the song:

Check out some pictures of the new couple in B-town - Sana and Melvin:

One more:

Well, just FYI, Melvin Louis is the one who grooved to the Lamberghini beats with Harleen Sethi:

