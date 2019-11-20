Bigg Boss November 20 Update: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz part ways, gun for individual game plans
With abuses being hurled at each other, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz vow not to cross each other's paths
While the house stands divided on trivial matters, the housemates attempt to find joy in little things. Where budding chemistry between Devoleena and Sidharth leads is proving to be an entertainer for a few, the latter's fall out with his best buddy, Asim has resulted in complete mayhem! Yesterday's wedding task takes a wrong turn as Sidharth and Asim get into a heated argument over serving fruits to Shehnaaz's family.
Bigg Boss 13 contestants performing the task
With abuses being hurled at each other, Sidharth and Asim vow not to cross each other's paths. Paras, Vishal, and Mahira who were on Sidharth's side try to calm him down but fail in their attempt.
Iss Best Friends ke jhagde mein aap kisko support karte hain - @sidharth_shukla or #AsimRiaz?— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 20, 2019
Watch them tonight at 10:30 PM.
Anytime on @justvoot.@vivo_india @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/C0I9eyqUPE
With the hope of having a better day, the contestants wake up to the tunes of 'Hauli Hauli'. Since the wedding task will continue today, the contestants dance like 'Baratis' to the beat of this catchy song. Himanshi and Shefali motivate Asim and assures that he is doing the right thing as Sidharth dominates over people and doesn't listen to anyone. An agitated Sidharth is seen bonding with Vishal and planning with Shehnaz to make Vishal the next captain on the house.
A still from Bigg Boss 13 house
Later in the afternoon, the task resumes and everyone gets back to playing their respective roles. Shehnaz tries to add some fun to the task by asking Sidharth to reveal his true feelings about Rashami.
Shenaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Vishal Singh, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai and Kesari Yadav
Continuing the game, she keeps ordering other housemates for various things. She asks Shefali to feed her apples, Asim to say five good things about Sidharth and makes sure that everyone gets involved.
Bigg Boss 13 contestants
Post the first 'Shehnai buzzer', Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaz, and Rashami give the basket of flowers to Paras' team to decorate their 'Mandap'. Disappointed with this, an enraged Asim tries to steal flowers from Paras' team. Soon after, Shehnaz gets hysterical and starts breaking Sidharth's entire 'Mandap'. All the housemates get annoyed with her immature behavior and wonder the reason behind her actions.
#ShehnaazGill ne karwayi dono parivaaron ki aapas mein beizzati! Kaun jeetega yeh task?— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 20, 2019
Dekhiye aaj 10:30 baje.
Anytime on @justvoot @vivo_india @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/ZAHnV2Cx9Z
Will Bigg Boss abort this task too? Will anyone get to become captain this week?
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Bigg Boss 13 Highlights: Spat between Sidharth and Asim continues, Team Paras wins Swayamvar task