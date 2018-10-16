Bigg Boss 12 October 16 Update: Jalota taunts Sourabh for being pally with Jasleen

television

After SreeSanth and Anup Jalota's re-entry in the Bigg Boss house from the 'Kaalkothari', the dynamics of the contestants have changed

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu.

Finding out the truth from a third person can break relationships. This is the current impact on the housemates after SreeSanth and Anup Jalota's entry back in the Bigg Boss house. The reunion changed the dynamics amongst the contestants leading formations of new groups. Anup Jalota, privy to everything that the housemates have said, taunts Jasleen for not performing and was further disappointed with Jasleen's growing bond with Sourabh. He also humiliated Sourabh giving Jasleen a shoulder massage.

The next day, Bigg Boss wakes them up with the famous song 'Lakdi ki Kathi' which indicated the luxury budget task of the week. The luxury budget task is called 'Ghoda Gaadi' where Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Deepak Thakur will be the Ghoda Gaadi wale and will have carts filled with carrots and a treadmill tied to it. Other contestants will be the Ghoda (Horse) and they have to run the maximum distance to collect carrots. On the other hand, the Ghoda Gaadi Wala's would need to convince the ghoda's to run for them. The Ghoda Gaadi wala with the maximum distance covered will be the winner and will be one of the contenders for captaincy. The contestants have to use their planning skills and strategy to win this task.

While the task was going smoothly, things got intense when Sreesanth stepped on the treadmill and started walking fast for Dipika. Romil Choudhary was seen irritating Sreesanth, who was agitated and a heated argument was what followed. Once again, an upset Sree wanted to leave the house. Eventually, Dipika and Shivashish Mishra tried to calm him down.

A bout of emotions has taken over Urvashi Vani who is upset with Deepak for ignoring her and feels neglected. They got into an ugly brawl where Urvashi broke down and other contestants supported her. Having played together initially, will the broken jodi's fight amongst themselves? What is in store when Sreesanth and Anup Jalota further reveal people's intentions?

