Bigg Boss October 4 Update: Deepak Thakur misbehaves with Jasleen Matharu

television

Deepak Thakur misbehaved with Jasleen because unintentionally she touched him with a broom while performing a task. A major brawl took flight between Surbhi Rana and the Khan sisters

Bigg Boss 12 contestants

The strength, vigor and intensity with which the contestants are fighting to win this luxury budget, is inspiring. Continuing the 'Jwalamukhi' task the contestants are working and fighting hard to ensure they collect the maximum balls from the volcanic eruption.

#SurbhiRana ka #SomiKhan ko samjhana pad gaya unhi par bhaari! Kya Khan sisters macha dengi ghar mein tabaahi? Watch #BB12 tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/VPhPzjzUkX — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 4, 2018

After Sreesanth, Dipika, Srishty and Jasleen getting eliminated from the task, the fight continued between Karanvir, Nehha, Sorabh, Deepak, Saba and Romil. The singles and the jodis battled their way through in full force. As the jodis and singles took on each other with agitation, it got difficult to decide who will seal their position for the captaincy of the week.

Other than the task, the rest of the house was hostile towards each other on many occasions. Deepak misbehaved with Jasleen because unintentionally she touched him with a broom. A major brawl took flight between Surbhi Rana and the Khan sisters. Anup Jalota, is still not over the fact that Jasleen could not sacrifice her things for him. He was sarcastically making comments on her clothes and accessories she wore and also her hairstyle.

However, Jasleen didn't react to this, and took it with a pinch of salt. The house-mates seem to be finally getting into the competitive spirit. Cold shoulders, arguments, cat-calling, it's all the beginning of what an epic season entails.

With such heated arguments taking prominence in the house, what will be the contestants' fate?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12 October 3 update: Karanvir - Romil, Srishty- Deepak and Saba-Nehha get into a brawl

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates