Bigg Boss Season 14: Did you know Gauahar Khan learned swimming in 2 hours?

At some point or another, everyone has a phobia of something like water, fear, or breathlessness amongst the never ending list of phobias. Bigg Boss senior and strong headed personality, Gauahar Khan has a fear of water until a time when the only option she has was to swim and save her life. During a candid conversation with Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya in the pool side area of the house as seen in Extra Masala on Voot , contestants and senior were seen talking about how they overcome their fears, and Nishant's plan to learn swimming after leaving the Bigg house.

While Pavitra Punia was loosing her self in water, she asked Gauahar if she could swim to which the boss lady replied 'Of course but I don't like forceful in water, if someone is splashing water on my face then I have a problem because I have a phobia but I can swim.' 'I have learned just now when I was going for Khatron Ke Khiladi, she was my best friend and she taught me. She taught me to swim within 2 hours and the next day I could swim. Since childhood I had such a bad phobia, I never swam in my life. No trainers could teach me how to swim like my bestfriend taught me in 2 hours' Gauahar recollects.

Nishant further asked her about her near death experience in water to which Gauahar expressed, 'Yes, I drowned in that tub when I was a child in which you store water. Then my mom found me after a few minutes and then I was saved.' Nishant replied to this 'Yes, even I will learn how to swim once I go out. I also used to drown despte taking classes."

