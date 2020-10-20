Bigg Boss Season 14: Eijaz Khan reveals his childhood celebrity crush he wants to marry

The Bigg Boss house is no stranger to love and romance, it seems like we have a brand new romance in the works! While on the one hand we have a solid husband and wife jodi of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, and a shy growing bond between Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli, in an exclusive Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, handsome bachelor of the house, Eijaz Khan, made a shocking confession of which Bollywood celebrity he wants to marry!

While lounging around in the pool with fellow housemates Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan, Eijaz confessed his childhood crush on veteran actress Tabu. He blushed while confessing, "Since childhood! We could have met in Hyderabad but couldn't! In a plea to help her friend, Gauahar Khan announced, "This season, we have to send Tabu a proposal on behalf of Eijaz. He has a major crush on Tabu and he wants to marry her! So everybody who is watching, If any one knows Tabu personally, please send this message to her! We are sending a 'Rishta' for Eijaz. He wants you to marry him, so kindly do answer his plea."

We truly hope Eijaz gets a response from Tabu, it would be a dream come true! To catch more inside secrets from the house, tune in to Bigg Boss Extra Masala only on Voot !

