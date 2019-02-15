Biggest stage for independent music is back with a bang

things-to-do

Radio City, India's leading radio network is all set to look out for the finest independent music talent with the launch of the 6th edition of 'Radio City Freedom Awards' (RCFA 6.0), powered by Skoda with 6 gigs across 7 cities and 1 grand finale. Radio City Freedom awards, over the years has been the most definitive platform to recognize and honor the best indie music talents from across the country. The month-long indie movement, will kick start on 13th February in Pune with performances from 'Vice Versa' and 'The Moonstruck Project', moving to five other cities, each witnessing high decibel concerts from favorites like 'Paranox', 'Oxygen', 'The Tapes', 'Daira', 'Prithibi', and 'Redemption', culminating with a grand finale in Mumbai.

Radio City Freedom Awards 6.0 is one of the country's biggest indie movement which is a perfect amalgamation of talent and traditional touch. Aspirants across India can register themselves at https://www.radiocity.in/rcfa/ across various categories like Hip Hop, Folk Fusion, Metal, Electronica etc. The musicians will be judged by an esteemed jury comprising of Luke Kenny, Ritnika Nayan, Atul Churamani, Amit Gurbaxani, Anurag Tagat, amongst several others.

Commenting on the launch of the 6th edition of Radio City Freedom Awards, Ms. Rachna Kanwar, COO, Digital Media-Jagran Prakashan Limited said, "Over the years, Radio City Freedom Awards has become synonymous with independent music in India. Today, the property undoubtedly holds an aspirational value for the wave of budding independent talent in the country and we are proud to have helped lay the foundation for some of the industry's biggest talent. The growth in participation, listenership and voting is a testament to the equity RCFA commands in this space. We are thankful to everyone who has driven this success through the years and we look forward to yet another successful season ahead."

Renowned Rap Artist Naezy said, "Firstly it is indeed a moment of pride, happiness for us rappers and indie artists that the music from the streets will now be echoed across the country through film like Gully Boy. I would like to thank the makers of the film to touch base on a topic like independent music and communicating our journey, struggle and celebration on celluloid. I believe there is a lot of untapped talent in our country that needs to be brought to the limelight. Having been one of the winners of Radio City Freedom Awards 3rd Season, I can vouch for the importance of artistes getting the right exposure. It is these larger than life platforms like Radio City Freedom Awards that play an instrumental role in not just giving artistes like me a stage to launch themselves, but also give the industry fresh and versatile music content. I wish team Radio City all the very best for yet another successful season 6 of Radio City Freedom awards and giving the industry the next wave of fresh talent."

Radio City Freedom Awards 6.0 aims to recognise musicians across various genres and languages and will be riding on the back of an astoundingly successful season 5 that cumulatively garnered over 16,000 votes across 13 gigs and 8 cities in 10 languages.

RCFA's checkered list of past winners include now household names such as Divine whose life and music has been an inspiration for the upcoming movie Gully Boy, Parvaaz, Swarathma, Papon, Midival Punditz, The Ska Vengers, Indus Creed, Dualist Inquiry, Benny Dayal, Donn Bhatt, and The F16s, to name a few. Radio City Freedom Awards has successfully been India's only platform to pave way for talent in the indie fraternity to create a mark in the mainstream industry.

Budding indie enthusiasts can send in their entries from 6th February, 2019 till 28th February, 2019 and public voting will start from 9th March 2019 till 15th March 2019 followed by a grand award night on 28th March 2019 in Mumbai.

