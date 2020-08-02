Bihar BJP questions Aaditya Thackeray's 'silence' in Sushant case

The Bihar BJP on Friday questioned the "silence" of Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray in the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand wanted to know the reason for Aaditya Thackeray's silence over Sushant's mysterious death and asked why Maharashtra's young leaders are silent on the death of "India's young and talented artist".



Anand put several questions to Aaditya Thackeray, targeting the Maharashtra government. He said, "Sushant Singh Rajput, a young and talented artist of India, dies in suspicious circumstances in Mumbai but why are the youth leaders of Maharashtra silent? Aaditya Thackeray is an important member in the Maharashtra government so why does his government not recommend a CBI inquiry in the suspicious death of a young artist?"



He said the youth of the country are asking questions on the silence of Aaditya Thackeray, so what is the secret of his silence? "Aaditya Thackeray should say whether he is in favour of justice to Sushant or is he in favour of the conspirators?"



Anand said Aaditya Thackeray must answer because his father Uddhav Thackeray is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and he also holds a position in the Maharashtra government.



He said, "In the case of Sushant, the people of Bihar are constantly hearing rumours of tampering of evidence and tampering of facts, which has increased our concern. Not only this, the statement of Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home is also objectionable on the investigation of Bihar Police. For all these reasons, the people of Bihar do not trust the government of Maharashtra, Mumbai Police and a CBI investigation is the only hope."

