Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: BSEB Intermediate Results today, check biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2018 today (June 9) on the official site biharboard.ac.in. You can also check the results on bihar12.jagranjosh.com. The BSEB 12 Result 2018 will be available on the official website of the board i.e. biharboard.ac.in. Alternatively, the candidates can also get the access to their results on India’s number educational website Jagran Josh. This year, a huge number of students had sat for the class 12 examination. On 6th, the declaration of the BSEB Class 12 Result 2018 will seal the fate of more than 11 lakh students.

However, since there will be a lot of traffic on the official site, it will be easier to check in the steps given below.

>> Visit bihar12.jagranjosh.com

>> Click on the relevant link to select Bihar Board 12th Result 2018

>> Enter your admit card / roll number and other important details

>> Click on the submit button

>> Check your Bihar Board 12th Result 2018 and take a printout

The Bihar School Examination Board is popularly known by its acronym i.e. BSEB. The BSEB is the primary agency entrusted with the task of holding and conducting board examinations at secondary and higher secondary school levels. As per the general trend, the Board conducts the annual matric exams for Class 10 students and the intermediate exams for Class 12 students in the months of February and March. In addition to the annual board exams, the BSEB also conducts the Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination as per government norms.