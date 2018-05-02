Bihar CM Nitish Kumar lays foundation stone of 'Bihar Sadan'

Nitish Kumar said buildings based on modern techniques have been coming up in the state for the last few years and they are being "discussed" at the international level



Nitish Kumar. File pic

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday his government is working to make all buildings earthquake-resistant in the state as it is prone to natural disasters.

He made the statement while laying the foundation stone for the 'Bihar Sadan' in Dwarka here. It will become the state's third guest house in the national capital after 'Bihar Bhawan' and 'Bihar Niwas'.



Kumar said buildings based on modern techniques have been coming up in the state for the last few years and they are being "discussed" at the international level. In this context, he mentioned the Bihar museum, Samrat Ashok Convention Centre and a memorial to Mahatma Gandhi. The construction of Bihar Sadan, which will be 10-storeyed and spread across two acres, is likely to be completed by Gandhi's birth anniversary next year.