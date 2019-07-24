Bihar floods: Youth loses NCC certificate, seeks government's help

national

Pic/ANI

A youth in Naruar village lost his National Cadet Corps (NCC) certificate in the floods and sought the help of the government.

Rakesh Kumar Mandal spoke to ANI and said that locals raised their voices over the government's inaction. An FIR was filed against all agitating villagers including him.

"I returned from NCC camp on July 10. In the midst of the floods around July 13, I lost my NCC documents. I am preparing for joining the Army. I am in my first year of graduation," he said.

Mandal narrated his ordeal and said that an FIR was registered against all the protestors after they protested against the government for its inaction and raised demand for a new house.

"Now I request the government to make the documents that I have lost," he added.

According to the youth, nearly 40-50 houses were destroyed in the locality because of heavy downpour.

#Bihar: Houses in Naruar village in Madhubani destroyed due to flood water. #BiharFloods pic.twitter.com/u6DCqpry6j — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

"There were around 40 to 50 houses here, now there is nothing. There were women and children inside the houses and we all panicked. The women helped us by offering their sarees to make a rope after which we all managed to cross the floods to reach a safer side," he explained.

"There is no help from the government side; we are managing on our own. My grandmother today was swept away in the floods but fortunately, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued her," he added.

Another student names Jai Ram Yadav said that he was preparing for competitive exams but had lost all his books and notes in the floods.

Over 30 people lost their lives so far as floods continue to wreak havoc in the state.

124 teams of the NDRF have been deployed in various parts of the country to respond to both natural and man-made eventualities.

(with inputs from ANI)

