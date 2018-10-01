Bihar to ban ban all kinds of polythene, plastic bags from October 25

national

The High Court had directed the government to impose the ban and later directed for a law on the matter and use of media to create public awareness

Representational Picture

The Bihar government on Monday informed the Patna High Court that it will ban all kinds of polythene and plastic bags from October 25 in urban areas of the state and in rural areas from November 25. Advocate General Lalit Kishore gave this information to a bench headed by Chief Justice M.R. Shah.

Earlier, the government announced a ban from September 24 but deferred it due to lack of preparedness. In August, the High Court had directed the government to impose the ban and later directed for a law on the matter and use of media to create public awareness.

Two months ago, a draft notification was circulated by the state on a blanket ban on manufacture, import, storage, transport, sale and use of plastic after seeking objections and suggestions from civilians, institutions and stakeholders.

According to the notification, no one will be allowed to store, distribute, sell or use any kind of plastic bag for storing or dispensing edible or non-edible goods within the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporations and Councils and Nagar Panchayats.

