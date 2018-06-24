Bihar's missing Std X answer sheets were sold as scrap for Rs 8,000

A scrap dealer arrested today by the police has allegedly told the authorities that he had bought the answer sheets as scrap for Rs 8,500

The mystery of the 42,500 answer sheets of Std X students that disappeared from an evaluation centre of the Bihar School Examination Board may just have been solved. A scrap dealer arrested today by the police has allegedly told the authorities that he had bought the answer sheets as scrap for Rs 8,500.

He and an associate had paid the money to a peon of the Gopalganj school where the papers had been kept for safe keeping after evaluation, the police said. The peon had let them into the school one night with a tempo and the answer sheet bundled out. Officials of Bihar's examination board discovered that the answer papers were missing earlier this week when an inspection team was sent to cross-check the answer sheets of student who could top the examination.

The practice of verifying the answer sheets was started after some students could not answer basic questions. A probe revealed a scam they had paid money to clear the exam. Over 200 bags that contained the papers were found later on Friday near the school, empty. The board, which was slated to announce the Std X exam results this week, has called off the announcement.

