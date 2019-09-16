Bijli Ki Taar song: Tony Kakkar's new song will make you shake a leg

Tony Kakkar, known for his songs like Coca Cola and Dheeme Dheeme, has just released his fresh new song titled Bijli Ki Taar. Featuring Kakkar and Urvashi Rautela, the song is a peppy dance number that will make you want to hit the dance floor with your friends.

Sung by Tony Kakkar, the music and lyrics are also by him and is a T-Series music video. The video already has over 20 lakh views on YouTube. People have also really liked Tony Kakkar and Urvashi Rautela's chemistry in the song.

Watch the video of Bijli Ki Taar here:

Urvashi Rautela looks fabulous as always, while Tony Kakkar plays the lovesick guy who falls head over heels at first sight.

A while ago, Tony had spoken about his equation with his sisters, Sonu and Neha Kakkar. In an interview with IANS, Tony said, "Sonu di, Neha and I are like three bodies and one soul. We don't see each other as competitors. I know they are more famous than me and my real journey has just started but I never felt insecure by their popularity. We help each other a lot. And I don't even try to take advantage of their popularity."

Tony Kakkar has several singles Ankhiyan, Car mein music baja and Lori suna to his credit. But it's Coca Cola for which he is known and lauded for. The song, which he created in 2018, was recreated in Kartik Aaryan's film Luka Chuppi.

