Bike-borne assailants hack gateman's hands for refusing to open level crossing gate

The gateman identified as Kundan Pathak, whose hands were severed in the assault late Sunday, has been admitted to a hospital in Rohini

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, bike-borne assailants hacked gateman Kundan Pathak's hands till he collapsed because he refused to open a level crossing gate in north Delhi's Narela area. The gateman refused only because a train was approaching.

Pathak, 28, whose hands were severed in the assault late Sunday, has been admitted to a hospital in Rohini, railway officials said. He also received serious injuries to his legs and neck. The incident occurred when Pathak was manning gate number 19 between Narela and Rathdhana Sunday night when three men on a bike demanded that the level crossing gate be opened. He refused as the 18101 Muri Exp was approaching, officials said.

He has now been shifted to Saroj Hospital, Rohini, where he is currently undergoing major surgery. Senior railway officials and railway doctors are present at the hospital. "All expenses are being taken care of by railways to see to it that he survives and comes back amongst us," the railways said.

An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons.

