Mumbai: Biker fractures leg after drunk constable crashes van into him at Chinchpokli

national

The incident enraged motorists and pedestrians, but fortunately a patrolling van from the Kalachowkie police station reached the spot and took the cop into custody

Representational Image

A drunk constable driving a combat van crashed into a biker near Chinchpokli on Monday night. Luckily, the biker escaped with only a hairline fracture. The incident enraged motorists and pedestrians, but fortunately a patrolling van from the Kalachowkie police station reached the spot and took the cop into custody.

On Monday night, around 10.20pm, the combat van, usually stationed at a reputable hotel in Parel, was returning from Voltas House after fetching cold water bottles for the staff. When it reached the Bharatmata junction, the van somehow hit the biker throwing him on to the road. Motorists and pedestrians stopped the van and asked the occupants to come out.

Also Read: Mumbai: Heart patient has jaw break, brow crack as biker speeds on

"When the driver of the van and another constable came out, the crowd found that the driver was smelling of alcohol," said a cop from Kalachowkie police station. "The biker injured his left leg in the fall, while which angered the crowd," the officer added.

According to some eyewitness, the crowd was so angry that they had started abusing the driver and wanted him to be handed over to the crowd. The patrolling van that had reached the spot in time, took the cop into custody and took the injured biker and the cop to KEM Hospital. The biker, identified as Imtiyaj Hussain Sheikh, 32, a resident of Masjid Bunder, was treated for a fracture, while the blood samples of the cop were taken to be tested.

Also Read: Mumbai: Drunk rams into seven cars on EEH, critically injures own wife

The cop has been identified as Rajesh Shelke, 45, and has been booked under various IPC sections and under the Motor Vehicle Act. "The cop has been arrested and has secured bail. Further investigations are underway," said Mrudula Lad, senior inspector, Kalachowkie police station.

Also Read: Despite clever disguise, cops track down hit-and-run biker at Bhendi Bazaar

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates