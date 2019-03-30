Bilkis Bano gang rape case: SC asks Gujarat government to act against erring cops

national

Besides, Bano in a plea before the top court sought exemplary compensation from the state government, refusing to accept its offer of Rs 5 lakh

Representational Image

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Gujarat government to take disciplinary action in two weeks against the erring police officers, including an IPS officer, convicted by the Bombay High Court in the sensational Bilkis Bano gang rape case during the 2002 riots in the state.

Besides, Bano in a plea before the top court sought exemplary compensation from the state government, refusing to accept its offer of Rs 5 lakh. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna asked the Gujarat government to complete the disciplinary action within two weeks initiated against the erring officers.

"On the statement made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State of Gujarat, that the proceedings for disciplinary action against the erring officers will be completed within two weeks, we adjourn the matter for two weeks.

On the next date, the orders passed in the disciplinary proceedings be placed before the court," the bench said. The top court, terming the Rs 5 lakh compensation offered by the Gujarat government 'interim', said the plea for exemplary compensation will be heard on April 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates