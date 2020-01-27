Billie Eilish's Bad Guy wins Song Of The Year at Grammys 2020

Making history at the 62nd Grammy Awards, American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' won the Song of the Year award on Sunday (local time). The young artist shared the award with her brother and songwriter Finneas O'Connell who co-wrote the song. Taking to the stage with her music partner and brother Finneas, the 18-year-old Grammy recipient expressed gratitude for getting her first-ever golden gramophone.

"This is my first Grammys, I never thought that this would ever happen in my whole life. I grew up watching them," said the singer while accepting the award. "I only want to say that I am so grateful and honoured to be here amongst all of you. I grew up watching all of you. Thank you to my dad, my mom, my dad, my best friends for keeping me alive for this day," she added.

The teen musician defeated biggies like Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and others. Besides the Song of the Year award, Billie Eilish also won the Grammy for the Best Pop Vocal Album for her album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go.'

