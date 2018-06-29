Billie Jean King planning to marry her girlfriend Ilana Kloss

"We've been together for 39 years and we have been discussing getting married, but I have felt married to her since Day One. If and when we do get married, we want former NYC mayor David Dinkins to marry us," King told New York Post

American tennis legend Billie Jean King, who was one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march recently, has said that she and partner Ilana Kloss have been discussing marriage for quite some time now.

"We've been together for 39 years and we have been discussing getting married, but I have felt married to her since Day One. If and when we do get married, we want former NYC mayor David Dinkins to marry us," King told New York Post.

Former World No. 1 King, now 74, won a whopping 39 Grand Slam titles, which included 12 singles, 16 doubles, and 11 mixed

doubles crowns.

