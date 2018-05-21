Billie Lourd to star in high school drama Booksmart

Actor Billie Lourd has been roped in to star opposite Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein in the high school drama "Booksmart", directed by Olivia Wilde

Actor Billie Lourd has been roped in to star opposite Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein in the high school drama "Booksmart", directed by Olivia Wilde. The story focuses on Dever and Feldstein's characters, who are academic superstars and best friends. The duo realises that they should have worked less and played more and set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.

According to Variety, filming is currently underway in Los Angeles. Producers are Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, and Megan Ellison for Annapurna and Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, and Adam McKay for Gloria Sanchez.

