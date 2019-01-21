Photo of billionaire Bill Gates standing in a line for burgers has gone viral

international

The internet witnessed the humble side of the billionaire last week after a former Microsoft employee shared a picture on Facebook

Bill Gates standing outside a food joint

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is the world's second richest man, having a net worth more than 90 billion USD, and he is known to be one of the most humble human beings in the world. The internet witnessed his act of humility recently when the billionaire was seen waiting in a line outside a fast-food store in the United States for burger and fries. The picture was clicked by an admirer and shared on Facebook that went viral.

Mike Galos, a Microsoft Alumni, recently shared a picture of the billionaire on Facebook with a caption, "When you're worth about $100,000,000,000, run the largest charity in the history of the world and stand in line for a burger, fries, and Coke at Dick's like the rest of us..."

In the picture Bill Gates, wearing a red sweatshirt and a pair of jeans, hands in his pockets was seen standing in a queue at a joint. In spite of being the second richest man in the world, Gates patiently waited for his turn to buy burgers and fries just like the rest.

The former Microsoft Alumni, Mike Galos also took a dig at Donald Trump while sharing the picture on Facebook. He said, "THIS is how real rich people behave unlike the gold toilet seat wannabe poser in the White House," the caption said, further taking a dig at Donald Trump."

Here are some Twitter users who also joined in, gushing about Gate's humility.

#BillGates, worth 95 Billion Dollars, can buy all the burger companies in the world. Yet, he queues for his burger. Whom does he have to impress? pic.twitter.com/a2HMFHQrE4 — eleni chrysostomides (@elenichrysos) January 19, 2019

You don’t need swag to prove you’re rich, he stand in line like the rest of us, for burger, fries & Coke...that’s how real winners behave. This is Bill Gates pic.twitter.com/EAtTUOHUOz — BanaBright (@BrightMingle) January 18, 2019

Can you imagine waiting in line for a deluxe and a chocolate shake and the guy standing behind you is bill gates pic.twitter.com/z4jvRjt645 — Zanders (@Zach_Anders) January 17, 2019

Bill Gates is said to be utterly humble when it comes to his lifestyle. He runs the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a charity organisation with his wife Melinda, that funds on various charity programs across the world. He has donated huge sums of money to various charitable organisations and causes.

On the eve of International Women's Day in March last year, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation had announced a USD 170 million project aimed at advancing women's economic empowerment in four countries, including in India. Read the full story

Commending his social work, Gates and his wife Melinda in 2015, received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, from Indian Government.

