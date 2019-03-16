Bipasha Basu decodes her personal style statement

bollywood

Bipasha Basu's personal style is fun, chic and easy to follow. Look to the stunning actress for some style inspo!

Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora and Sussanne Khan

Style editors Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu have curated a special edit that consists of double-duty styles to take the women of today from 9 am to 9 pm effortlessly. The style editors are catering to powerful role models who dress the talk, keeping their style in mind - feminine, yet powerful and authoritative.

Bipasha Basu also gives a sneak peek into her personal style statement. Here are five tips for professional women who want to 'dress the talk':

1. Invest in a pantsuit. They're equal parts cool and polished and make you stand out instantly. You can even create your own pantsuit look by mixing separates you already own. Think: An animal print shirt with tan or black pants.

2. An above-the-knee skirt is a closet investment. Make it yours with an oversized shirt tucked in and with the cuffs rolled up.

3. While sticking to classic office attire, don't forget to mix it up, say with a peplum shirt or pop-culottes, and even brogues for casual Fridays.

4. Add an instant touch of chic by pairing strappy heels with well-tailored ankle-length pants.

5. All black on-duty outfits are the perfect palette to experiment with your makeup. Think a bold red lip and nothing else!

