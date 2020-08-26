Bipasha Basu loses her manager Jatinraj Guru; shares an emotional post on Instagram

Bipasha Basu shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, remembering her very first manager Jatinraj Guru, who passed away. The actress extended her condolences with Jatin Ji's near and dear ones on social media. A picture from her wedding, where Jatin was also a part of the actress' special day, along with his wife, was posted by Bipasha Basu, she also wrote a heartfelt note.

Bipasha Basu wrote, "RIP #jatinrajguru Jatin ji was my first manager right in the beginning of my journey as an actor. Very soon he became my family. He was such a source of strength to me always. We had different ways of looking at things but still we always worked as a solid team together. Today I feel sometimes we all take life for granted. We think it’s for forever. Last few weeks I have been remembering him so fondly and talking about him in all my interviews too... about my growth as an actor with his constant care ... sweet funny old stories. Wish I stayed more connected instead of the rare messages to each other only on occasions. Fondly remembering this gem of a person in my life... Jatin ji you will always be remembered fondly . Thank you . RIP May god give strength to the family [sic]"

Speaking about Bipasha Basu's professional journey, the actress is all set to make a comeback with her husband Karan Singh Grover. In an interview with mid-day, Bipasha shared why she took a five-year-gap after marriage. "After my wedding [in 2016], I wanted to take some time off. I wanted to build my relationships and spend time with my family," shared Bipasha.

The duo is all set to share the screen space once again in Dangerous. The actress said in an earlier interview, "Karan [Singh Grover, husband] was signed on for Dangerous first. The makers wanted me to come on board, but I wasn't keen. I have always been clear that Karan and I should collaborate on a project only if we like the material individually as actors. But Vikram Bhatt [producer] and Bhushan coaxed me to read the script. As soon I read it, I realised it belonged to a genre that I thoroughly enjoy."

Bipasha Basu made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with Ajnabee and was then seen in films like Raaz, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Jism, which became her breakthrough role, Corporate, Omkara, Dhoom 2, Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Raaz 3, and Alone.

