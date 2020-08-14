Bipasha Basu on reuniting with Karan Singh Grover: The husband-wife in us took over only after pack-up

Her fans may complain about her hiatus, but Bipasha Basu believes it was a much-needed break. "After my wedding [in 2016], I wanted to take some time off. I wanted to build my relationships and spend time with my family," she says. However, Basu admits that the actor in her couldn't be kept away from the camera for too long, as she returns to the screen after five years with the Bhushan Patel-directed Dangerous.



"Karan [Singh Grover, husband] was signed on for Dangerous first. The makers wanted me to come on board, but I wasn't keen. I have always been clear that Karan and I should collaborate on a project only if we like the material individually as actors. But Vikram Bhatt [producer] and Bhushan coaxed me to read the script. As soon I read it, I realised it belonged to a genre that I thoroughly enjoy," she recounts. Basu's foray into digital entertainment happened by chance. "Dangerous was shot as a film. Given the current situation, the producers and MX Player [streaming platform] decided that they wanted [to convert it into] a series."

Her romance with Grover had blossomed on the set of Alone (2015). A fairytale wedding and five years of togetherness later, the two have reunited professionally. "Being on set with him was comfortable. The husband and wife in us would take over only during lunch and after pack-up. Otherwise, on set, we were simply two actors working on a scene and exchanging notes," she says, before joking, "The only time it's convenient to be husband and wife on set is while shooting intimate scenes."

