Bipin Rawat: Army will not hesitate to take strong action against terror activities along Pakistan

national

Rawat said new guidelines are being followed to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border in the eastern sector.

The Indian Army will not hesitate to take strong action to deal with terror activities along the border with Pakistan, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday.

The country along India's western border is providing support to terror groups and the Indian Army is dealing with them effectively, Gen Rawat said in an obvious reference to Pakistan,

"We are ensuring moral dominance along the border in Jammu and Kashmir," he said while addressing Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day here.

The Indian Army will not hesitate to take strong action to deal with terror activities along the western border, Gen Rawat said.

He said new guidelines are being followed to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border in the eastern sector.

"We will keep reviewing the situation along the eastern border," he said, referring to the border with China. "Our soldiers will not allow any compromise in guarding the border in the eastern sector," he said.

On the occasion of Army Day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt wishes to the army on Twitter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever