Birds of a feather

NRI colony, Seawoods

This wetland is contrasted with mangroves on one side and skyscrapers on other. It is a great place for a nature trail lets you explore the biodiversity and see various wetland and grassland birds, apart from seeing the mangrove ecosystem closer. Other than flamingos, interesting birds to spot here include the Bonelli's eagle, Eurasian

sparrowhawk, blue rock thrush, cuckooshrike and treepie.

How to reach: Alight at Seawoods railway station and take an auto to the mangroves, which is well known by the locals.

Kharghar

Sector 1 near Kharghar railway station is a hidden paradise for various migratory birds during winter. This habitat offers a wonderful opportunity to see grassland as well as wetland birds. You will be able to spot birds like godwit, stonechat, sandpiper, munias, to name a few. Guided tours can be planned for the newbies, while regular birdwatchers can explore the area on their own.

How to reach: Alight at Kharghar railway station and hire an auto to take you to Sector 1.

Bhopar

This small pristine village in Dombivali, a mixture of forest, grassland and wetlands, remains a magnet for bird lovers. Start early morning to see the regal osprey, the short-toed snake eagle, the shikra, the Indian grey hornbill, Indian pitta, Asian koel, and various waders. This, despite the fact that the plateau region of Bhopar that houses tidal creeks, estuaries, dry scrub-land and wooded forest, is being quarried.

How to reach: Alight at Dombivali railway station. Take an hour-long auto ride to this site.

Virar dam

Located at the edge of Virar East, the Phoolwada dam, also known as Papad Khindi dam, was originally built for harvesting water. It is now a hotspot for insects and plants. A trail through the forest with the Indian peacock calling in the distance will freshen you up, followed by a small uphill trek to the temple in the middle of the mountains that offers a bird's eye view (in pic) of the jungle trail. This site is also ideal to spot species of the egret family (inset), the ashy prinia or the ashy wren-warbler, the pied myna and the black drongo.

How to reach: Head to Virar railway station and hire an auto.

Salt pans of Vasai

The mudflats of Vasai East is also a place to head to with a pair of binoculars. Other than the flamingos and openbill storks, you will spot common sandpiper, common redshank, common greenshank, wood sandpiper, black-tailed godwit and little stint.

How to reach: Get off at Vasai station and take an auto to the site.

Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, Thane

What to carry Light backpack, cap, water bottle, a notebook to draw or write about the birds you spot.

Technology Bird apps like Ebird, BirdsEye, Merlin BirdID and EGuide can be downloaded for both iOS and Android devices and are quite useful.

When to go Till March. Early mornings, up to 10 am, are best for birding. Likewise, in the evenings from 4 pm to sunset, when birds are actively searching for food,

