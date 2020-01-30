Birthday boy Haarsh Limbachiyaa cannot thank Bharti Singh enough for the best gift of his life

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are truly adorable in their own unique ways. This is easily one of the most adorable couples in Tinsel Town. Bharti is known for her comic timing and to have a funny bone, but to wish Haarsh on his birthday, she went the extra mile, did something painful and serious, and shocked us and him both.

Well, Haarsh took to his Instagram account to share a picture where Bharti could be seen flaunting a tattoo of his name on her wrist that made him happy to no extent. He described the actress as someone who cannot even take injections, also saying this is the best gift from his love.

Take a look at his post right here:

Haarsh and Bharti tied the knot on December 3, 2017, and last year, when the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary, Haarsh posted a hilarious picture and said how she's still the same but he loves her, take a look:

He also shared a picture that had the two in traditional attires and a romantic pose that says that today was their Mehendi. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram à¤Âà¤Â à¤®à¤¹à¥Âà¤¨à¥Âà¤¦à¥Â à¤¥à¥Â à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥Â âÂ¤ï¸Â #twoyearsofbharsh A post shared by Haarsh Limbachiyaa (@haarshlimbachiyaa30) onDec 1, 2019 at 10:55pm PST

Coming back to Bharti's tattoo, this is indeed the sweetest gift any husband can ask for!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates