Birthday boy Yuvraj Singh pledges to support treatment of 25 cancer-stricken children

Yuvraj Singh shows his generous and kind side by pledging to support the treatments of 25 children suffering cancer, on his birthday

India's heroic all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is known to have a heart of gold. On his 37th birthday, the left-hander released a video on Instagram, in which he pledges to support the treatment of 25 children suffering from cancer.

Yuvraj Singh himself is a cancer survivor himself. In March 2012, Yuvraj was discharged from hospital after completing the third and final cycle of chemotherapy and returned to India in April. After his chemotherapy sessions treating seminoma in Indianapolis, Yuvraj's cancer showing full signs of remission, he aimed at resuming cricket at the World Twenty20.