Birthday girl Deepika Padukone clicked with husband Ranveer Singh in Bandra

Deepika Padukone turned 35 on Tuesday, January 5. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2007 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and since then has given us several blockbusters. Deepika, who recently returned back from her new year trip to Ranthambore, was snapped with her husband Ranveer Singh in Bandra.

For the outing, the birthday girl opted for a brown hoodie and matching trousers. She completed her outfit with a pair of white sports shoes and black glares along with a handbag. A perfect winter attire, isn't it? Take a look:

On the other hand, Ranveer wore a grey hoodie and trousers along with black sunglasses. He twinned with his wifey in the shoe department.

The couple abided by the government directives of wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While Deepika wore a grey mask, Ranveer had wrapped a grey cloth on his face.

Singh and Padukone tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Italy. The duo collaborated for the first time for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela in 2013 and were seen in his next two films as well - Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

As she turned 35, a lot of celebrities took it on their Instagram account and extended their wishes to the birthday girl. Ali Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi posted sweet messages for the Piku actress on their Instagram stories.

Deepika welcomed the New Year with her husband Ranveer Singh and family - Prakash Padukone, Ujjala Padukone, and Anissa Padukone. They all decided to go on an adventurous trip to Rajasthan, in Ranthambore National Park. Their animal safari was no less than a fun-filled outing. In her Instagram post, she shared a glimpse of her trip and also wrote a caption that was straight from the heart. She wrote- "An observation or compliment i receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven't changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it! For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted. It's a reminder of where I've come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am." [SIC]

The Om Shanti Om actress had shocked fans and followers when she deleted all posts from her social media platforms. The actress deleted all her tweets and Instagram pictures on December 31. Initially, netizens wondered if Deepika's social media platforms had been hacked. However, it subsequently came to notice that it was the actress who changed her display images.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in Kabir Khan's '83. This film based on the 1983 World Cup was supposed to release on April 10 this year but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Apart from this, she has Shakun Batra's film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and a reported reunion with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan.

