Birthday girl Gauri Khan amongst 'Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Business in India'

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan has made it to Fortune magazine's list of Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Business in India

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan turns 48 today. Yesterday, the interior designer received a pre-birthday gift. She has made it to Fortune magazine's list of Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Business in India. Gauri and her girl gang now have one more reason to celebrate on her big day.

Gauri Khan (earlier Gauri Chibber) is an interior designer and film producer. She co-owns the production house and distribution company Red Chillies Entertainment. In 2012, Gauri Khan launched her own line of furniture in partnership with Sussanne Khan's home store – The Charcoal Project. In 2017, she also launched her flagship store 'Gauri Khan Designs' which offers a variety of selections in home decor.

Last year, husband Shah Rukh Khan had hosted a birthday bash at their Alibaug farmhouse, which had close pals, Kaajal Anand and Farah Khan, among others in attendance. We assume King Khan has planned something for today as well.

Gauri Khan even shared adorable pictures with husband and her little one AbRam on Instagram:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates