Birthday special: 10 interesting facts about Ben Affleck

You know him as Batman from DC superhero movies but his Ben Affleck's filmography includes many adult dramas and thrillers, such as Good Will Hunting, Gone Girl, The Accountant, Argo, among host of others. The two time Oscar winner has a wide array of films under his belt. On the 48th birthday of Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt, better known as Ben Affleck, we bring you 10 interesting facts about the actor-filmmaker that you might not have known

1. Ben Affleck was 7 years old when he first appeared in a film called The Dark End of the Street, directed by a family friend.

2. As a child actor, he starred in the PBS children's series The Voyage of the Mimi (1984) and The Second Voyage of the Mimi (1988), produced for science classes.



Ben Affleck in 'The Voyage of the Mimi' (1984). Pic/YouTube

3. Ben Affleck appeared in a Burger King commercial in his early years. Watch the video below.

4. His first major motion picture role was as an extra, playing a baseball fan, along with his childhood friend Matt Damon, in Kevin Costner starrer Field of Dreams (1989).

5. Years before directing his first full-length feature film Gone Baby Gone (2007), Ben Affleck directed a short film in 1993 titled 'I Killed My Lesbian Wife, Hung Her on a Meat Hook, and Now I Have a Three-Picture Deal at Disney' starring his friend and actor Jay Lacopo.

6. Ben Affleck, who delved into the world of Middle Eastern politics in his critically-acclaimed film Argo in 2013, has majored in Middle Eastern studies during his college years.

7. Ben Affleck's younger brother Casey is married to Summer Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix's younger sister.



Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck. Pic/AFP

8. At the age of 25, Ben Affleck was the youngest person to win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay (for 'Good Will Hunting'). He co-wrote the screenplay with Matt Damon, who was 27 at the time of winning the award.

9. At the age of 40, he was the oldest actor to be cast in the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman.



Ben Affleck in a still from the trailer of 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'

10. He has been nominated for Oscars twice and has won both the times. First for Good Will Hunting (Best Original Screenplay) in 1997 and second for Argo (Best Picture) in 2012 for his role as a producer.

