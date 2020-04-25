Birthday Special: How Arijit Singh has proven to be a singer of all the seasons

In 3 idiots, Boman Irani claimed that nobody remembered the man who came second. Birthday boy Arijit Singh could counter that. He participated in the singing reality show, Fame Gurukul, but was eliminated rather early. Today, over 15 years later, his voice has transcended boundaries and borders and the man has been charming one and all with his sensational and soothing singing skills.

His birthday would be the aptest occasion to revisit some of his best and most memorable songs that not only got permanently etched in people's minds but also showcased his unfairly overlooked versatility. Contrary to the memes and opinions, there's a lot more to his voice than pain and anguish. He has nearly nailed all possible kinds of songs in all genres that need to be highlighted and quick.

Here we go:

Love

1. Phir Mohabbat- Murder 2 (2011)

Emraan Hashmi and chartbuster music seem to be a match made in heaven. Music directors and singers always reserve their best, or at least one of their best works, for this star. Murder 2 was the first time the nation heard of Arijit Singh, and the way the song was crooned and captured, there was something haunting about his voice and the titillating chemistry between the actors. Always trust the Bhatts to pull off both!

2. Tum Hi Ho (2013)

What Aashiqui was to Kumar Sanu, the sequel was to Singh. Both Sanu and Singh became overnight stars and sensations post the historic success of these two films. Mahesh Bhatt and Mohit Suri's Aashiquis weren't as much about the plot and performances as much as they were about their iconic soundtrack. So if 1990 gave us Saanson Ki Zaroorat, 2013 gave us the love anthem of that year- Tum Hi Ho. Again, a deep melody that can hardly fade away. Couples that love to revel in their PDA would unabashedly embrace the track and romanticise about its melody, making it one of the most celebrated songs of the decade. A star was born!

Longing

Kabira- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Kabir aka Bunny from Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani wasn't exactly a likeable character. His ambitions and aspirations may have been relatable and contagious, his callousness wasn't. Kabir wasn't exactly a loner, but preferred to stay in his own world that comprises of everything and anything that gives him an adrenaline rush, or as Salman Khan said- Kick! In a film where everyone around him wants him to come back and be with people who love him, there couldn't have been a better song than Kabira to perfectly describe this protagonist. The lyrics were- "Ae Kabira Yun Na Jaa", and rightly so since all the characters in the film, right from his parents to friends to Naina, wanted him to stay. The song sums up how the feeling of longing looks and feels like.

Loneliness

1. Tum Saath Ho- Tamasha (2015)

Imtiaz Ali knows how to create a moment between his hero and heroine, especially with a good script and on a good day. Tamasha must have happened in his life during the best phase of his life. Just like Bunny, it was difficult to understand Ved, and his unpredictable outbursts were both shocking and scary. Tara begins to feel she has lost him forever and wants him back, but his stubbornness won't just allow him to hold her hand. In the filmmaker's own words, the emotions were real, and so were Arijit Singh and Alka Yagnik's enchanting vocals that powered what is one of the best songs to describe and depict loneliness.

2. Channa Mereya- Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Is there any other actor who can show sadness as seamlessly as Ranbir Kapoor? Even he has begun to joke about it now. And Singh's voice, often described as solemn and sombre, perfectly fits Kapoor's on-screen demeanour. Channa Mereya is what you call a song that's been made for people who have been through the feeling of one-sided love. It still is the unlikeliest wedding song ever to exist in a Dharma Production film. And very similar to Tum Hi Ho, this made musical history too!

Lounges

1. Palat- Main Tera Hero (2014)

There are certain songs that can arouse the dancer inside you once you play them, especially in lounges. Palat from Main Tera Hero gave us a very different side of the singer. For someone who was always called to make people cry, was making us dance to his voice. This title track was infectiously choreographed and energetically crooned by the singer that it is a personal favourite even today!

2. Sooraj Dooba Hai- Roy (2015)

Not many people have seen Roy, and those who have, may not remember what exactly they saw. But they do remember what they heard. They heard the song Sooraj Dooba Hai, which became a rage when it came out. Singh's voice can hook and hypnotise you, both. And it's very rare to find a voice as versatile as his. So why don't we just end those jokes and memes that suggest Arijit Singh does not smile and nor do his songs?

