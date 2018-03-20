Birthday special: Interesting trivia about keeper-batsman Parthiv Patel

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel celebrates his birthday today. On this day, we dig out some interesting facts about the cricketer from Gujarat

Parthiv Patel. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

>> At 17 years and 152 days, Parthiv Patel is the youngest wicket-keeper in Test cricket breaking the previous record by Pakistan's Hanif Mohammad who debuted at 17 years and 300 days.

>> Parthiv Patel considers Aussie cricketer Adam Gilchrist as his role model.

>> During the Wisden Indian Cricketer of the Century Awards ceremony in London 2002, Parthiv was mistaken as the team mascot when he led the side on stage.

>> Parthiv was questioned by his senior players in 2004 after he was unnecessarily sledging Australian cricketer Steve Waugh during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

>> AB de Villiers once stated in an interview that Parthiv Patel is the most irritating cricketer.

>> Eight years ago, on his 23rd birthday, Parthiv Patel got married to Avni Zaveri - a childhood friend. The couple have a daughter named Venika.

>> Ramnaresh Sarwan was the victim of Parthiv's first ever international stumping.

>> Patel has played domestic cricket for various teams such as Gujarat, Chennai Super Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

>> Parthiv Patel has played 20 Tests scoring 683 runs and 38 ODIs scoring 736 runs.

