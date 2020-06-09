Sonam K Ahuja returns to Mumbai; celebrates 35th birthday with sister Rhea and family

Sonam K Ahuja, who was staying at her husband Anand Ahuja's residence in Delhi, after their return from London, amid lockdown, got back in Mumbai just before her birthday. The actress was missing her family, and her social media posts are proof! Sonam K Ahuja took the flight as soon as the airways started functioning properly, and returned to her family in Mumbai. The Zoya Factor actress came back to the city and celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday night with sister Rhea, and parents Anil and Sunita. She also shared a love-filled post for husband Anand. Check it out!

Sonam Kapoor's family hosted for a huge party at their Juhu abode. The decorated the house all pink and golden, with balloons and pretty flowers. here's a look at the decor:

Here's how Sonam K Ahuja's birthday celebration decor looked like! picture courtesy: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram account

Sonam K Ahuja's husband Anand Ahuja and the family missed the celebration hosted in the city. But the family was part of it via video calls.

Isn't that simply beautiful? Who wouldn't like a house party so pretty!

In an Insta story shared by Rhea Kapoor, we could see the birthday girl had four cakes at her celebration, and all looked deliciously tempting. While one was chocolate, the other one was macaroons, the third one had cute little carrots on it.

Here's what the birthday girl wore for the celebration!

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, which failed at the box-office. Abhishek Sharma directorial, also starring Dulquer Salmaan. Before this romantic comedy, Sonam Kapoor was seen playing a homosexual character in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Regina Cassandra. Now, the actress is gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh's next production, which is the remake of the Korean film, Blind.

Speaking about Rhea Kapoor, the star kid turned producer with Aisha. She has produced Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat too, both starring sister Sonam. The Kapoor sisters own a fashion label called Rheason and the former has also turned producer and made the very successful Veere Di Wedding in 2018.

We wish the birthday girl Sonam K Ahuja a fun-filled one!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news