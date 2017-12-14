Bizarre! Student scores 17 marks in TYBA, photocopy shows just 2 marks

A bizarre case of a student's strikingly different scores for the Advance Economic Theory paper has left the Mumbai University red-faced yet again

A bizarre case of a student's strikingly different scores for the Advance Economic Theory paper has left the Mumbai University red-faced yet again. Meenakshi Patil, who appeared for her TYBA exam at Matoshree College in Shahad, was shocked when she got her result - she had failed with just 17 marks. And then it got worse: when she asked for a photocopy of the answer sheet, it showed that she'd scored just two marks.



Representation pic

Double shocker

Meenakshi said, "When the results were declared in August, I had scored only 17. I applied for a photocopy of the answer sheet. Instead of the 44 pages that I had written, I received only four, which gave my score as two."

Her father Arvind, a schoolteacher, said, "My daughter had cleared the B.Ed entrance examination and we had secured provisional admission for her as well. However, we had to cancel it in the absence of a correct marksheet."

"The problem was resolved only after we approached Yuva Sena and they put pressure on the varsity to look into the matter. I have applied for re-evaluation. I hope the paper will be assessed properly this time," she said.

Online torture

Sainath Durge, Yuva Sena core committee member, said, "This is what Mumbai University students are facing four months after the online assessment system was launched. Even our education minister had announced in Assembly that no student would suffer due to the online process." Despite attempts, Dr Arjun Ghatule, director of Examinations and Evaluations at MU, remained unavailable for comment.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go