Bizarre! Two men fatally stab former roommate over stolen PlayStation

The accused had called the victim at their house under the ruse that they were going to a party

Two men were arrested for allegedly stabbing their ex-roommate over a stolen PlayStation 4 in United States' Florida. The accused had called the victim at their house under the ploy that they were going to a party.

"It is the most bizarre and disgraceful act that one can imagine," said Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma at a press conference. "All over a gaming system that makes absolutely no sense to any law-abiding citizen", he added.

According to the police, the two roommates, Jake Bilotta, 22, and Ian McClurg, 21, wanted to take revenge against their former roommate, 24-year-old Joshua Barnes- who they had recently evicted - after accusing him of stealing their PlayStation 4 from their home near Maitland, reports PEOPLE.com.

"Jake was so upset earlier in the day. He was punching holes in the wall. They are absolutely convinced he has burglarised their home and taken the Play Station", Lemma said. However, no police report was filed on the alleged burglary.

The two roommates, aggravated over the presumed burglary, decided to settle scores with Barnes. They called him back to the house under the ruse that they were going to a party. The victim was greeted by Bilotta holding a seven-inch chef's knife. Bilotta got him inside the house and stabbed him multiple times. The two accused, later, tried to dispose of Barnes' remains but were caught in the act by their current roommate Walter, who had just returned home from a Tinder date, as reported by the website.

Upon witnessing the horror, Walter ran back to his date's car, drove off and called 911. When the police arrived, McClurg had locked himself in the bathroom while Bilotta had fled out from the back door. However, he was apprehended by the police within 30 minutes.

Barnes suffered multiple stab wounds and has been admitted to the nearest hospital in Maitland. Both accused are being held without bail at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, and an investigation is underway.

