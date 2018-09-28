BJP corporator gives BMC ultimatum to inaugurate crafts village Shilpgram

national

Following mid-day's report about the crafts village Shilpgram that has been ready for more than a year, local BJP corporator gives BMC two-week ultimatum

The space is spread over three acres. File Pic

Open Shilpgram in the next 15 days or I'll do it on my own — that's the ultimatum local BJP corporator Ujjwala Modak has given to the civic body, regarding the city's first arts and crafts village in Jogeshwari East. mid-day had reported on its front page on September 6 how the opening has been delayed by more than a year now, considering work on the premises was completed in June 2017.

Former Improvements Committee chairperson and three-term corporator Ujjwala Modak has told the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to open Shilpgram for the public in a fortnight, or she will do the inauguration herself.



Work on city's first arts and crafts village in Jogeshwari East was completed in June 2017. File Pic

BMC has spent Rs 25 crore on creating the space, which is spread over three acres. However, red tape and lack of political will has delayed its opening. Modak, under whose constituency Shilpgram falls, told mid-day, "This is a beautiful green space that has been given an artistic touch. The civic body has spent crores of public money on it and yet, people haven't been given access to it. I will wait for 15 days; if they don't open it for the public by then, I will lead a morcha and make sure it's thrown open.

"I have seen the place myself, and it is among BMC's best work. There is no point in keeping such a beautiful place closed for years."



Corporator Ujjwala Modak

The other side

A senior civic official said, "The appointment of a manager and team to run the Shilpgram is in process. As this place is unlike any other garden, we have to prepare a business plan to run it —people will be given a place to sell their art and craft items. Once the appointment is done, it will be opened for the public."

According to a source, the issue of who gets credit for it is also delaying the inauguration. At the time the work was started, the area was under Shiv Sena corporator Anant Nar's constituency; however, in 2017, during the civic polls, the boundary lines changed due to delimitation, putting the place under Modak's constituency.

