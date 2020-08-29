BJP has hold over WhatsApp: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the BJP has a hold over WhatsApp and said the platform now needs the approval of the Central government to launch its payment services in India.

"America's Time magazine exposes WhatsApp-BJP nexus: Used by 40 Cr Indians, WhatsApp also wants to be used for making payments for which Modi Govt's approval is needed. Thus, BJP has a hold over WhatsApp," Gandhi tweeted while citing a media report.

WhatsApp is owned by Facebook Inc. Earlier on August 16, the former Congress chief had alleged that the BJP and the RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in the country.

He also alleged that they spread fake news and hatred through these social media platforms to influence the electorate.

"BJP & RSS control Facebook & Whatsapp in India. They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook," he tweeted earlier citing a media report.

