BJP has inducted rapist, matka dealer into party: Cong leader

Congress leader A Chella Kumar said that BJP has inducted his party MLAs whom they used to call a 'Matka dealer and rapist'.

The Congress Goa unit in-charge A Chella Kumar on Thursday said that BJP has inducted his party MLAs whom they used to call a 'matka dealer and rapist'.

"The BJP has allowed the entry of those persons who they had called matka dealer and rapist. It means the BJP stands by matka gambling and rapists," he told ANI.

In a major political development on Wednesday, the Congress party which is grappling for survival in Karnataka suffered yet another blow after 10 of its MLAs in Goa joined the BJP, taking its strength from 17 to 27 in the Legislative Assembly.

Responding to this, Kumar asked how the BJP would ensure the safety and security of women if they have inducted MLAs who were once rapists for them?

Asked about the action his party would take against the defection of its ten MLAs, Kumar said that party would follow the "legal process".

With ten MLAs changing the sides, the strength of Congress on the floor of the House was reduced to mere five.

These MLAs include -- Kavlekar, Isidore Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Jennifer, Atanasio Monserrate, Antonio Fernandes, Nilakanth Halarnkar, Clafacio Dias and Wilfred D'Sa.

